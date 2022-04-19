The Valley City State University baseball and softball teams have announced several changes to their schedules for this week. Find links for live stats and live video of the games at https://www.vcsuvikings.com/SIDHelp/mediaSchedule.
SOFTBALL
VCSU Softball will now face Mayville State on both Wednesday and Thursday this week.
Wednesday's doubleheader will be played in Casselton, N.D. First pitch is at 2 p.m. Mayville State will be the home team. On Thursday, Valley City State will host Mayville State for another conference doubleheader. Thursday's games will start at 3 p.m. in Valley City.
For this weekend, VCSU Softball's series at Waldorf University could potentially be moved to Sunday-Monday due to forecasted rain. That decision should be made by Thursday.
Softball Schedule
Wednesday, April 20: VCSU at Mayville State, 2/4 p.m. (Casselton, N.D.)
Thursday, April 21: VCSU vs. Mayville State, 3/5 p.m. (Valley City)
BASEBALL
VCSU Baseball's scheduled home series this weekend against Dakota State has been moved to Thursday-Friday and will be played in Madison, S.D. The date and location change are due to forecasted rain all weekend in Valley City. Thursday's games will start at 2 p.m. and Friday will begin at 12 p.m. at the Dakota State baseball field.
The scheduled non-conference home game against Mayville State on Wednesday has been canceled due to field conditions in Valley City.
Baseball Schedule
Thursday, April 21: VCSU at Dakota State, 2/5 p.m. (Madison, S.D.)
Friday, April 22: VCSU at Dakota State, 12/3 p.m. (Madison, S.D.)