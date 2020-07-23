Hi-Liner Activity Director, Mike Schultz, announces that Valley City Public Schools will be starting activities for the fall in accordance with the NDHSAA recently announced guidelines.
Scheduling is as follows:
August 3rd: Boys Soccer - Contact Coach Roaldson at james.roaldson@k12.nd.us
August 10th: Football - Contact Coach Roehrich at scott.roehrich@k12.nd.us, Boys Tennis - Contact Coach Nielson at matt.nielson@k12.nd.us, Class A Girls Golf - Contact Coach Beattie at annette.beattie@k12.nd.us, Cross Country - Contact Coach Beilke at deb.beilke@k12.nd.us
August 17th: Girls Swim/Dive Contact Coach Smith at benjamin.smith@k12.nd.us, Volleyball - Contact Coach Depesa at rebekah.depesa@gmail.com
September 1st: Student Congress (1st Competition Date) - Contact Coach Lee at nicholas.lee.2@vcsu.edu
Schultz adds that at this time, we are still working on our return to competition plan. As soon as it is available, we will make it public and we will begin registration for activities on August 1st. Watch for additional information to be posted online and in your local Times-Record newspaper.
Submission of all preseason forms will be done online as well. Again, this will not be available until August 1st.
Students who did not have a NDHSAA physical last year will need to get one this year in order to participate in athletics. The physical form can be found at https://ndhsaa.com/files/NDHSAA_Physical_Form.pdf. For students who did participate and had a physical last year, you would only need to submit a physical form B which will be available with the online registration on August 1st, 2020.
We will email out the details of online registration August 1st.
If you are interested in a fall activity and have questions about that activity other than start date, you can email the coaches to get further information.
They will also be able to help with the JH activities.
For soccer and girls swim/dive, you will need to contact Jamestown High School for further information.
VCPS staff thanks students and parents for their patience in this unusual year.
Hi-Liner Activity Director, Mike Schultz, is available at (701) 845-0483, Ext. 122 or mike.schultz@k12.nd.us