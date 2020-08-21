Valley City Public Schools
Return to Competition
Event Procedures and Protocol
Valley City Public Schools (VCPS) believes that our activities are an essential part of our student’s physical, mental, and social health. We have been following the direction of our national, state, and local health officials in order to create an environment in our activities that will help prevent the introduction and spread of COVID-19. In order to be able to return to competition, VCPS will need to limit the attendance at all our fall Hi-Liner events and follow strict guidelines in order to continue with the season. This will require the cooperation from a number of groups in following the changes in protocol and procedures.
Activity Passes:
Valley City Public Schools will be offering Seasonal Activity Tickets for the 2020-21 school year. Fall Season Activity passes will be Adult: $30, Student: $20. We will not be doing family or senior seasonal passes at this time. Activity tickets do not guarantee admittance to the games as we will have a limited number of fans at each game. Students may purchase at school offices and adults at the various activities.
Event Ticketing
No advanced purchase of event tickets will be available. All tickets will need to be purchased at the venue and to limit the exchange of money, tickets should be paid for with the exact amount so that change does not need to be made. Ticket pricing will be:
Adults - $6 K-12 Students - $4
Seniors - $5 Preschool - free
Football & Volleyball Events:
For varsity football and high school volleyball matches at VCPS venues, spectators, fans, and parents will need to have a wristband to enter the facility. This wristband allows you to purchase a ticket or use an activity pass, it is not payment for entry. Visiting teams will receive two (2) wristbands per rostered player and coach. Coaches and players will not need a wristband to enter, but we ask that players and coaches enter at the same time. VCPS players and coaches will receive 4 wrist wristbands per player for family members to attend. All those entering an event will be required to have a wristband no matter what payment method (ticket, activity ticket, lifetime passes, preschool) is used. Capacity restrictions of VCPS facilities are in accordance with the ND Smart Restart guidelines. At the conclusion of the games, we ask that fans, parents, and spectators vacate the facility immediately.
Cross Country, Girls Golf & Boys Tennis
We ask that for cross country, girls golf and boys tennis, spectators be limited to no more than two family members per athlete. We will ask that all spectators be masked and socially distance as far as possible. At the conclusion of competition, we ask that spectators vacate the venue as soon as possible.
North & South Gyms
Every attempt is being made to play all indoor events in the Hi-Liner Activity Center. For events that must be played in the North & South Gyms we will only allow essential personnel into the gyms due to space limitations.
Transportation:
VCPS will provide transportation to and from all events. If parents wish to drive their children to and from events due to COVID-19 related concerns, a preauthorization form will need to be filled out. Parents can provide transportation to their child for the trip home using past protocol and without preauthorization. Students riding VCPS provided transportation will be required to wear face coverings at all times, sit in assigned seats, load and unload in an organized manner, and open windows to provide for ventilation when possible.
Face Coverings:
A face covering of some type, must be worn at all VCPS venues at all times. This includes outdoor venues as well. Players, golfers, and runners will NOT wear face coverings while on the competition field, court, or course. Coaches and bench players will NOT be required to wear face coverings. Any team, player, manager or coach will be required to wear a face covering while not on the competition field, court, or course. When using Valley City Parks and Recreation facilities, all golfers and runners will be required to wear face coverings prior to warm-ups and competition. All people entering VCPS schools and venues will be required to wear a face covering. This includes all players, coaches, and spectators. We ask that the visiting fans, players, and coaches follow this protocol.
Live Streaming:
At this time VCPS is working on streaming for all varsity, sub-varsity, and 7th/8th grade events. It is believed that all varsity games will be streamed at no cost to the viewer. This could change as the season moves on. For streaming of varsity games, go to www.newsdakota.com.
Officials
Officials are asked to wear face coverings into VCPS venues. If the officials choose to wear a face covering during the event they are covering, they may choose to use an electronic whistle. VCPS will provide a secure area for officials to keep their belongings, but are encouraged to come dressed. Officials and workers are asked to bring their own water bottle. VCPS training staff will have procedures to fill and provide water bottles to officials during breaks.
Media
All media outlets interested in broadcasting from VCPS events are asked to contact VCPS at least one week prior to event date. IG3 Media will have radio and video streaming for most all varsity events and can be accessed for free from newsdakota.com. Hanna Field and the Hi-Liner Activity Center has live ethernet ports for broadcast purposes. VCPS will provide opportunities for 1 visiting team media outlet when space allows. When visiting VCPS, we ask that media outlets limit the number of people in the press box to 1 individual broadcaster. We have room for 1 streaming and broadcast team to set-up outside the press box and in the HAC. Please check in with event management upon arrival in order to get set-up.
All members of the broadcast team must wear a face covering until they begin broadcasting. All off air individuals will need to wear a face covering from the time they enter VCPS facilities until they leave. All interviews with coaches and players at VCPS facilities must be done while at least 6 feet apart. A face covering is optional as long as the 6-foot distance is maintained. If at all possible, interviews should take place on the court, course, or field, not in the locker rooms or in the press box.
Workers
All workers will be required to wear face coverings while attending and working at VCPS events. This includes all ticket takers, field workers, press box workers, table workers, event administration, and custodial staff. VCPS workers will receive a wristband for entrance. Workers should bring their own water bottle for hydration purposes.
Training Room
The VCPS training staff will be limited to one on one attention with injury evaluation and rehab being the first priority. Only one person in the training room with a trainer (and an assistant trainer) at a time. While waiting to see the trainer, athletes need to socially distance themselves outside the training room. When possible, the visiting team is asked to come taped or have a coach tape their own athletes. VCPS will tape visiting team athletes when necessary but the visiting teams should provide the tape. Face coverings are required in the training room by players. If a status meeting is needed between the coach, parents, and athlete, it will be done in a secure area outside the training room.
Concessions
The VCPS booster club will be following the ND SMART RESTART guidance for restaurants. All workers will be assigned to certain duties and will all be wearing gloves and a face covering.
Visiting Teams
VCPS will send out expectations for parking, facility guidelines, and wristbands one week prior to the scheduled home event. This will be followed up with an email a day or two prior to the match/game/meet. We ask that these guidelines be shared with your coaches and spectators.
VCPS will continue to monitor the ever-changing landscape of the pandemic and will make all necessary adjustments to our protocols and procedures as we continue into the fall seasons.