Valley City Public Schools is once again partnering with Valley City and Special Olympics North Dakota in the Unified Champion Schools Program for the 2023-2024 school year.
According to the Special Olympics website “The Special Olympics Unified Champion Schools program is aimed at promoting social inclusion through intentionally planned and implemented activities affecting systems-wide change. With sports as the foundation, the three component model offers a unique combination of effective activities that equip young people with tools and training to create sports, classroom and school climates of acceptance. These are school climates where students with disabilities feel welcome and are routinely included in, and feel a part of, all activities, opportunities and functions. This is accomplished by implementing inclusive sports, inclusive youth leadership opportunities, and whole school engagement. The program is designed to be woven into the fabric of the school, enhancing current efforts and providing rich opportunities that lead to meaningful change in creating a socially inclusive school that supports and engages all learners. What a Unified Champion School “looks like” can vary greatly from school to school, based on the needs, goals, schedules and other factors unique to each school; but the basic building blocks remain the same.”
VCPS Superintendent Josh Johnson says, “Being a Unified School means we at Valley City Public Schools, want our Special Olympic athletes to be included in the Hi-Liner way. When they participate in Unified Sports like soccer, flag football and volleyball, they will be wearing Hi-Liner colors, they are Hi-Liners! We want them to feel that Hi-Liner Pride.”
If you are a student-athlete meeting the age requirements in Valley City or Barnes County and would like to participate this fall in either soccer or flag football, you should sign up today or attend the first practices for these sports.
The age requirement for the Hi-Liner Unified Soccer Team is ages 8-18 with practice beginning on Wednesday, August 9th. The season runs until September 17th with the state tournament September 16th and 17th in Grand Forks. Practices are at Hi-Line Park from 5:45 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The age requirement for the Hi-Liner Unified flag football team is grades 9th through 12th. Practices begin August 31st at Hanna Field from 6-7 p.m. The season runs to mid-October with the SuperBowl in Bismarck.
Schopper, of Special Olympics Valley City, explains what a Unified Team is, “A Unified Team is made up of Special Olympic athletes and community peers who practice and play together equally on a team.” Schopper says you can still register if you missed the first practice for soccer. “You can contact me and I will give you the registration materials.”
The coaches for soccer are Jayden Johnson and Jamie Smith. Coaches are going to be determined for flag football at a later date.
Be sure and pick up your August 10th Times-Record edition to read stories like these and more. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.