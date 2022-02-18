HiLinerLogo
All Valley City Public School activities, practices, and travel for Friday, February 18th have been cancelled or postponed. Here are the activities that will be impacted by the blizzard warning that is in effect from 6:00am to 6:00pm. If you were are worker or referee, please check the list below. 
 
Wrestling is in Fargo and the Tournament will continue as normal. 
Gymnastics has been postponed to Saturday, February 19th, 2022. New start time is 3:00 for competition.
9th Grade Boys Basketball Tournament in Valley City has been cancelled. 
JV Boys Basketball game at Horace has been cancelled. 
All basketball, dance, cheer, and music practices that may have been scheduled are cancelled. 
 
At this time, Saturday, February 19th, 2022 events will continue as scheduled. 
 
Wrestling in Fargo. Traveled on Thursday, Dietrich's
HS Speech at Fargo South. Depart 6:45am, Dietrich's
JH Speech at Midkota. Depart 6:45am, Dietrich's
Boys Basketball at Red River. Depart 9:00am, Dietrich's
Gymnastics at Wahpeton. Depart 8:45am, School Vans
 
If you have any questions about times, practices, or activities, please check with coaches. 
 
Thanks, 
Mike Schultz
Hi-Liner Activities Director

Office: (701) 845-0483, Ext. 122

Cell: (701) 490-2015

mike.schultz@k12.nd.us

