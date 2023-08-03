Pickleball players from all over the state of North Dakota converged in Valley City for the Valley City Parks and Recreation Pickleball Tournament recently.
There were twelve teams that played a mixed doubles tournament. Matt Brandvold, Special Events Coordinator for the VCPR, explains how the tournament worked. “This is a mixed doubles tournament which is the second year we have done this format. Players were able to play their individual pool and where they landed in pool play they put their skills to the test in bracket play against the other pools.”