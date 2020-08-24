Valley City Parks and Recreation (VCPR), in partnership with the Sheyenne River Valley National Scenic Byway, is now offering a new kayak rental station for people who want to go paddling on the Sheyenne but have no vessel with which to do so. There are hourly time-slots for kayakers, as well as the option to rent for a whole day on the water.
The locker station is located at Bjornson Municipal Golf Course in Valley City, 3473 Woodland Park.
