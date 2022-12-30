On December 27th, 2022, Valley City Parks & Rec held their first ever NERF battle. The event was offered to kids ages 5 to 15 at the Rec Center in Valley City. The event had a great turnout with kids from Valley City and surrounding area showing up to play.
“NERF battles are a fun activity that almost everyone has done in their house while building forts with your friends, so we thought why not make it a community event for kids and bring kids from all over the area to play and work together as a team,” said Matt Brandvold, Special Events Coordinator for the VCPR. Games consisted of 45-minute play time playing capture the flag with inflatable objects to hide behind from your opponent. “It was fun to hear the excitement in the kid’s voices as they would get ready to battle with their team,” said Brandvold. Kids were split into age groups ages 5-8, 9-12, and 13-15. Two teams were made up by the kids for gameplay purposes. Multiple games were played throughout the time period which offered both teams a chance at victory.