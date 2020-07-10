The American Academy for Park and Recreation Administration (AAPRA), in partnership with the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA), is pleased to announce Valley City Parks and Recreation as a finalist for the 2020 National Gold Medal Awards for Excellence in Park and Recreation Management.
Valley City Parks and Recreation is a first-time finalist and has the smallest population amongst the four finalists.
