Over the weekend, Valley City Parks & Rec hosted the 33rd Annual Winter Shootout, a youth basketball tournament for boys grades 5-6 and girls grades 5-8. There were 23 different communities represented at the tournament, and the 48 teams in attendance played a whopping 72 games on courts at various Valley City facilities. Teams who finished 1st and 2nd in their divisions qualified for the Heartland States Basketball Championship that will be held in Sioux City and Sioux Falls in mid-March.
Valley City had two teams competing at the tournament, the girls 6th grade team (made up of players in 5th and 6th grade) and the girls 7th grade Team (who played in the 8th grade division).
Read the full story and see more photos in your Tuesday, February 23rd Times-Record. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or buy an electronic copy by clicking "subscribe" in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com homepage.