The Valley City Hi-Liner Cross Country team traveled to Jamestown over the weekend to complete in the State Class A Cross Country Meet. This year’s state team consisted of two seniors, four juniors, two sophomores, three freshmen and one 7th grader. Team coaches are Deb Beilke, Trevor Bakalar and Allison Wenaas, with Amelia Meester as manager.
The Hi-Liners’ top finisher at the State Meet was Freshman Greta Goven, who placed 16th in the Varsity 5K race with a time of 19.51. Since the top 20 runners in the race earn All-State honors, Goven became the first Hi-Liner since 2012 to receive the distinction.
