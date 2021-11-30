Hi-Liners wrestling team kicked off the season with a dual match against the Fargo Davies Eagles with a 42-26 win.
Coach Hansen thoughts from the dual:
First off the crowd and fans were awesome last night! Give a shout out to everyone that came and the following that our wrestling team has. We wrestled pretty well. There is still room for improvement which is fine for us as we know we want to be at peak performance late January into February for the regional and state tournament. We picked up the dual win 42-26. We won 8 matches 6 by pin which helped propel us to a larger margin of victory. Davies won 6 matches and only 2 by pin which shows the heart and toughness our kids have for the sport of wrestling. Two wrestlers who stood out with losses were Tyson Klabo and Tucker Johnson.
