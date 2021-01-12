Hi-Liner Wrestlers Undefeated - Team Photo

The Hi-Liner wrestling team had a great dual victory over the Wahpeton Huskies, 78-6 and the Fargo Davies Eagles 48-12. Read the full story, photos and stats in your Tuesday, January 12th Times-Record. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or buy an electronic copy by clicking "subscribe" in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com homepage.

Recommended for you