The Valley City Hi-Liners wrestled their way to a 40-29 victory this weekend when they hosted the Jamestown Blue Jays at the Hi-Liner Activity Center.
This non-conference competition pitted some of the state’s best high school wrestlers against one another, and it was highly anticipated: Jamestown edged out Valley City in the State Tournament last February.
Valley City’s Koltyn Grebel, Logan Novara, Koye Grebel and Ethan Miller started the day in the lower weight classes, all four of them cinching wins to put the Hi-Liners up 19-0. They defeated Jamestown’s Lucas Schlepuetz, Ray Vasquez, Grady Anderson and Pete Rasmussen.
