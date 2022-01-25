Hi-Liner wrestling team endured the weather and made their way down to Lisbon for the 14th annual Storhaug Invitational tournament in Lisbon.
Saturday the girls session was held and VCHS 8th grader, who co-ops from BCN, Mylee Christianson won the 125 lbs championship. Christianson pinned all three opponents in the 1st period in dominating fashion. It was her 2nd tournament title on the season.
Jada Kunze placed 3rd @ 100 lbs, she pinned two girls before dropping a match to the eventual champion. With a final record of 2-2.
Deegan Kirschenman placed 4th @ 115.
The boys sent 6 into the semi finals Friday night, of those 5 advanced to the finals Saturday morning and finally three crowned Champions Saturday afternoon.
Kolt Grebel beat Ryan Enge (#3 class B)of Lisbon by fall in 31 seconds in his finals match. It was Grebel’s 4th tournament title this season.
Koye Grebel defeated Josiah Crandall (#2 class B)of Casselton by tech fall ( 21-6). It was the junior’s 5th final and 4th title. He now runs his season record to 32-1.
Earning is 100th career win in the finals match, sophomore Ethan Miller bumped up a weight to 152 lbs and dominated Blaze Reinke (#3 class B) of Lisbon by decision (6-2). Ethan secured 3 takedowns and controlled Reinke through out.
Broden Muske Lost his championship match in overtime (10-8) to Daniel Schumacher of South Border. Muske will most certainly retain his #2 ranking in Class A as he still hasn’t lost to Class A competition this season.
Jonah Schuldheiz won his 100th career match in his semi final bout but lost in the championship by decision to class B #1 ranked undefeated Ashton Peterson from South Border (4-3). The match was a great test for the senior who continues to prove he’s on a State Championship level.
Also placing for the HiLiners:
Tucker Johnson 4th
Alex Rogelstad. 7th
Isiah Schuldheiz 5th
Devin Thornton 6th
The team placed third behind champion Lisbon and south border
VCHS takes the mat next at West Fargo Sheyenne on Tuesday, January 25th, with major EDC implications as both teams are undefeated within the conference.
