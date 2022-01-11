For the 2nd straight week the VCHS wrestling team entered a major competitive tournament. Friday, February 7 began the Bismarck Rotary tournament which featured 29 teams from four different states. The hi-liners entered 8 into to Varsity boys division, 5 into the JV , 3 into the tournament’s 1st ever girls division.
