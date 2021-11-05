Valley City Hi-Liner Volleyball closed out their regular season on the road, facing the West Fargo Packers. The last time these two teams met up was at the end of September, when the HI-Liners hosted the Packers. West Fargo swept the home team to take a 3-0 match win. They did it again this week, winning the match in three sets.
In set one, West Fargo grabbed the lead quickly and didn’t look back. With strong plays from Packers Mary Schnell, Nadia Chwialkowski and Chloe Pfau, West Fargo downed the Hi-Liners 25-16.
Valley city rallied when they started set two. The Hi-Liners quickly jumped to a 5-1 lead over the Packers, but the Packers soon tied things up at 5.
