The match was one that would’ve been even better with a crowd—the kind of high-stakes, high-action, adrenaline-pumping, back-and-forth game that has both sides’ fans on their feet.
Fargo Shanley Deacons and Valley City Hi-Liners met at West Fargo High School in their East Region State Qualifying Match to battle for a trip to the FargoDome.
In set one, the Hi-Liners put up solid blocks at the net, but still struggled against Shanley’s offense. The Hi-Liners followed the Deacons, who maintained a small lead throughout the majority of the set. Shanley went on a scoring run at the close of the set, ending it 25-20 Deacons.
At the beginning of set 2, the Hi-Liners were clearly getting into their groove, playing with better organization and power. Valley City grabbed a small lead early and maintained it until the Deacons tied it up at 12. From there, it was a back-and-forth game with long volleys, big swings, great digs and ever-changing leads. There were ties at 13 and 14, but Valley City broke free and put things at 16-14 shortly before grabbing two more points for their lead from a solid block and a kill. The Deacons answered back, but they didn’t have enough. Hi-Liners took set two 25-20.
