Hi-Liner Volleyball cleared a spot for themselves in the post season after defeating Fargo North in this week’s game. Wahpeton would have been their opponent in the play-in game for the East Regional Tournament, but the Huskies dropped out of the post season due to COVID issues. Valley City now moves to the EDC tournament next week.
See stats from this week's game against Fargo North in your Friday, November 6th Times-Record. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or buy an electronic copy by clicking "subscribe" in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com homepage.