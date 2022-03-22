VCHS track competed in the Cobber Indoor Track Meet, Concordia, on Saturday, March 19th, breaking two records.
2022 Meet
Highlights:
Cobber indoor personal records:
Karina Olson 55-Meter 7.94
Hadley Thoreson 55-Meter 8.29
Parker Jacobson 55-Meter 7.33
Zach Sykora 55-Meter 7.47
Nick Lemier 200-Meter 30.89
Scot Rohde Shot Put 39’10”
Arie Bratrud Shot Put 38’2”
Record breaker:
Girls 4x800 Meter Relay - School Indoor Record
Sydnee Ingstad, Carly Goven
Reagan Berg, Greta Goven
Reagan Berg - 5th School Indoor History - 3200 Meter
Cobber indoor place winners:
Girls
1 4x800 Sydnee Ingstad, Carly Goven, Reagan Berh, Greta Goven
1 Long Jump Karina Olson
1 55 Meter Karina Olson
1 3200 Meter Reagan Berg
2 800 Meter Greta Goven
4 1600 Meter Cadence Fetsch
5 4x200 Karina Olson, Hadley Thoreson, Kadie Kocka, Layni Bakalar
Boys
2 4x200 Zach Sykora, Austin Shape, Derek Shape, Parker Jacobson
3 200 Meter Austin Shape
4 55 Meter Austin Shape
5 4x800 Bryson Heck, AJ Kotta, Gabriel Little Dog, Connor Pfennig
5 800 Meter Bryson Heck
7 Shot Put Scot Rohde
8 4x200 Jake Anderson, Scot Rohde, Hayden Botz, Caden Amann
Up next: V Girls & Boys Track meet @ NDSU, Friday, March 25th, 3:00 p.m., North Dakota State University.
Be sure and pick up your Tuesday, March 22nd Times-Record to read stories like these and more. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.