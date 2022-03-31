VCHS Athletic Director Mike Schultz shared the following information this afternoon (3/31/22): Due to the track and field conditions, we can't insure that we can run a full and proper meet on Tuesday or Thursday next week. We will be cancelling our Early Bird Track and Field meet scheduled for April 5th and April 7th, 2022. These meets will not be made-up.
