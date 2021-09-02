Today’s tennis match at Fargo Davies is postponed until Friday, September 17th at 4pm. Practice today after school for the top 10. We will be conditioning starting at 3:45pm. Meet in my class room. Everyone else – you have the day off!
Coach Nielson
