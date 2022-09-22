Trey Coupe - VCHS Tennis
BRENT THOMSEN

The Hi-Liners drop another close match this time to Fargo South. With the loss, the Hi-Liners will enter the postseason as the #9 seed traveling to the #8 seed Wahpeton Huskies in the play-in match on Monday. The Hi-Liners will finish the regular season with a home match on Thursday against the defending state champs Grand Forks Central Knights.

Results:

