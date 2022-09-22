The Hi-Liners drop another close match this time to Fargo South. With the loss, the Hi-Liners will enter the postseason as the #9 seed traveling to the #8 seed Wahpeton Huskies in the play-in match on Monday. The Hi-Liners will finish the regular season with a home match on Thursday against the defending state champs Grand Forks Central Knights.
1. Kai Kringlie defeated Aiden Bourke 6-4, 6-0
2. Trey Cope lost to Chase Bry 6-2, 7-5
3. Alex Rogelstad lost to Anthony Erickson 6-0, 6-2
4. Miles Taylor lost to Josh Wilkinson 3-6, 6-0, 17-15
5. Casey Kruger defeated Ross Gillett 6-2, 4-6, 7-5
6. Max Magnuson lost to Nick Dawson 6-3, 6-2
1. Kringlie/Cope defeated Bry/Erickson 6-2, 2-6, 6-3
2. Rogelstad/Taylor lost to Bourke/Dawson 4-6, 6-4, 6-4
3. Magnuson/Jayden Johnson lost to Gillett/Cam Meyers 6-2, 6-1
JV Records for Monday and Tuesday versus Jamestown and Fargo South
We had a great day of tennis against the #3 team in the EDC. Our players gave 100% and played at a high level. The match was closer than the 6-3 score suggests. We had match points at #4 singles, #2 singles was tied at 5-5 in the second set, and #2 doubles won the first set but dropped the next two. If two of those matches swings our way, we win the dual.
We’ve known all season that the EDC is tough with a lot of parody. How tough – the #10 EDC team West Fargo knocked off the #3 Bismarck Century from the WDA. How much parody – we were literally today 1 point and 2 games away from knocking off the #3 team as the #9 team in the EDC. It has been a fun year with a lot of competitive individual and team matches.
The JV played much better today than yesterday at Jamestown. They did a better job of setting up and hitting solid on ground strokes. They also placed volleys better leading to winners. On match point, Emery set up an hit solid crosscourt while Noah took over the net and poached the next ball placing it for a winner – it was textbook. Nice job JV today!
We have our last regular season match on Thursday at home. We will be playing a line-up that will feature all 6 of our graduating seniors in singles. This will also be the VCTA grill out day where all players and fans will be fed hotdogs, bars, and more. We will start the match at 2:30pm and the grilling will begin at 5pm. Go Hi-Liners!