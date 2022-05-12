The Knights knocked us off in our last away EDC match of the season. We have the remaining 3 EDC contests at home next week.
Results:
VC 3
GFC 6
Singles
1. Breck Sufficool lost to Madi Stauss 6-2, 6-2
2. Olivia Ingstad defeated Sydnee Lemieux 7-6(3), 7-5
3. Abby Martineck defeated Magdalene Spicer 6-4, 6-0
4. Abby Redfearn defeated Gianna Blue 6-3, 6-4
5. Alyssa Thomsen lost to Jennifer Wang 6-1, 6-1
6. Ella Olson lost to Lauren Tran 6-1, 6-2
Doubles
1. Sufficool/Ingstad lost to Stauss/Spicer 5-7, 7-6(12), 6-0
2. Martineck/Redfearn lost to Lemieux/Blue 3-6, 6-2, 6-4
3. Thomsen/Trinity Nelson lost to Stella Blue/Alli Wilhelm 6-3, 6-3
JV
Elle Pederson 7-5 L
Chelsea Urbano 6-3 L
Madison Nelson 6-4 W
Payton Lessin 6-2 W
Faith King 7-6 (4) W
Faith Orner 6-4 L, 6-3 L
Chelsea U./Faith K. 6-0 L, 6-4 W
Madison N./Elle P. 6-0 L
Jordyn Aarseth/Serenity Rowh 6-0 L
Chelsea U./Elle P. 7-6 (5) W
Madison N./Serenity R. 6-0 L
Payton L./Jordyn A. 6-0 L
Payton L./Serenity R. 6-0 L
Faith K./Payton L. 6-1 L
Madison N./Serenity R. 6-0 L
Elle P./Jordyn A. 6-4 L
Serenity R./Jordyn A. 6-1 L
Madison N./Payton L. 6-0 L
Thoughts:
Grand Forks Central clipped us 6-3. We have been touting our doubles all season, but today we didn’t capitalize on opportunities. We were up a set at both #1 and #2 doubles but did not seal the deal. In tennis, the ability to just play the next point to win and not think about the outcome is paramount.
I couldn’t be prouder of how our team finished today in singles. We were down 5-0 going into the last four matches and we were able to win three of them as a team. Breck, Olivia, Abby, and Abby all learned from their doubles and incorporated it into their singles. All four were hitting with confidence. All four were playing to win. All four were in the moment. Those four singles were amazing to watch!
Abby M found her strokes and game and attacked the ball. Breck was all over the court playing hard hitting Stauss. Abby R found the confidence and used it to finish the match off after her opponent closed in from 4-1 to 4-3. Olivia’s game is unreal when she is in the zone. We found that zone to be down 0-40. Olivia was rolling in the second set up 4-1 when she lost a tight game at deuce. In the next game, she quickly was down 0-40. At that moment, she played loose and free and game back to deuce before her opponent won the game. On the change-over up 6-5, we had a good discussion and I challenged her to play this entire game like she was down 0-40. That game was played brilliantly to finish the match and earn the win.
Alyssa played in her first EDC singles match today along with playing the #3 doubles. Her partner, Trinity, played her first EDC match ever. They held their own in the doubles, playing for only the second time together. This was good experience for the two of them going into the West Fargo Invite on Saturday where they will be paired together again at third flight doubles. Ella is figuring out where to be and when to be there on the court. Also, she is thinking through why and where she is hitting the ball. Nice job you three – keep improving!
We may not have won the battle today, but we are learning so much every time we are on the court! Nice job Hi-Liners!
Next action is non-conference at home on Friday with a 9am 3-2 match against Dickinson followed by 11am vs Mandan. Saturday, the entire state converges on Fargo for the illustrious Sheyenne Invitational at nine different court locations in Fargo.
I LOVE being a Hi-Liner!