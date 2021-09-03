Here are the Results for Valley city Hi-Liner Boys Tennis at their competition versus Fargo North:
VC 5 | FN 4
Singles:
1. Seth Zeltinger defeated Jaron Dufault 6-4, 5-7, 6-1
2. Kai Kringlie defeated Garrett Tostenson 6-3, 7-6(3)
3. Trey Cope defeated Nick Webb 6-3, 7-6(7)
Coach's Thoughts:
We had a tight match all the way through. After the opening round, we were tied 2-2 after winning at #1 and #3 doubles, but dropping #2 doubles and #6 singles.
