For 2021, the state wrestling tournament will be held over three days, February 18th – 20th. It will look different than it has in the past. Below is the schedule for the tournament:
Thursday, February 18th
9:00 AM Session 1 – Class B Individual Tournament
3:30 PM Session 2 – Class A Individual Tournament
Friday, February 19th
8:30 AM Session 1 – Class B Individual Tournament
3:30 PM Session 2 – Class A Individual Tournament
Saturday, February 20th
11:00 AM Class A and B Dual Tournament
For the individual tournament, separate tickets will be sold for the Class A and Class B sessions. One ticket will be sold for both days of the tournament. Cost of this ticket is $40. There will be a separate ticket sold for the dual tournament to be held on Saturday, February 20th. Cost of this ticket will be $20. There will be no general admission tickets available. Tickets for the tournament must be ordered through the VCPS wrestling program.
Ticket sales for parents and family members will be ordered through Tim Miller tim.miller@ymail.com as has been done in the past and has been communicated to the parents.
Ticket sales for the general public can be ordered through the VCPS JH Office through Friday, January 22nd by 4:00 PM or through Tim Miller tim.miller@ymail.com by Saturday, January 23rd. Payment is due at the time of the order with checks made payable to Tim Miller.
$40 for Individual Tournament Session 2 only.
$20 for Dual Tournament only.
$60 for Individual and Dual Tournament.
Ticket sales are final and no refunds will be available. There will be no late orders accepted.