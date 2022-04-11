HiLinerLogo
Monday, April 11th:
JH Baseball cancelled - no likely make-up date.
V Track Meet cancelled - no likely make-up date. 
JH Track Meet in Lisbon - on as scheduled
V Baseball vs Wahpeton Varsity only- rescheduled from April 12th
 
Tuesday, April 12th: 
Softball at South Postponed - Rescheduled TBD
Baseball was moved to Monday, April 11th
Track at Kindred is cancelled. 
 
Additional updates will be announced as the week goes on. 
 
Mike Schultz
Hi-Liner Activities Director

Office: (701) 845-0483, Ext. 122

Cell: (701) 490-2015

mike.schultz@k12.nd.us

