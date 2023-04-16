The 2023 North Dakota High School Softball preseason coaches poll was released this week, and Valley City finds itself in the top ten.
Last season’s runner-up at the State softball tournament, Dickinson, received four first place votes and is ranked number one.
Last season’s Eastern Dakota Conference regular season champ, West Fargo Sheyenne is ranked second.
Defending state champ Bismarck received five first place votes and is number three.
Jamestown received the other first place vote and is number five.
Valley City had a great late season surge and made into the state tournament. It was the seventh straight state appearance for the Hi-Liners. There was no state tournament in 2020 due to COVID.
Valley City won three of its last four games and went 2-1 in the EDC tournament to reach state.
This year marks the first season for Head Coach Autumn Perry. She was an assistant coach last season for the Hi-Liners.
Valley City has already had its first two games postponed. The next scheduled game is April 18th at Devils Lake.