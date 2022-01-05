Hi-Liner Athletic Director Mike Schultz shared with VCPS students, family and friends rescheduling dates for the events that were postponed due to the January 4th weather....
The wrestling triangular @ Sheyenne vs Red River & Sheyenne has been rescheduled to Tuesday, January 25th, 2022 at Sheyenne. Times will be the same as previously scheduled and are listed below:
- Sheyenne vs Red River – 5:00pm
- Red River vs Valley City – 6:00pm
- Sheyenne vs Valley City – 7:00pm
Valley City vs Wahpeton Due to the postponements of games on January 4th, we will need to change our games on January 7th and February 15th to accommodate make-ups for the postponed games. The High School games with Wahpeton scheduled for Friday, January 7th, 2022 will now be played in Valley City on Thursday January 6th, 2022. This will now be a girls/boys double header. The schedule will look like this:
Thursday, January 6th, 2022 @ Valley City
Boys JV will play at 4:15 pm in the HAC.
Girls Varsity will play at 5:45 pm in the HAC.
Boys Varsity will play at 7:30 pm in the HAC.
The High School games with Wahpeton schedule for February 15th, 2022 will now all be played at Wahpeton as a girls/boys double header. The Schedule will look like this:
Tuesday, February 15th, 2022 @ Wahpeton
Boys JV will play at 4:15 pm at WHS.
Girls Varsity will play at 5:45 pm at WHS.
Boys Varsity will play at 7:30 pm at WHS.
The JH games with Lisbon that were scheduled for Tuesday, January 4th, 2022 will now be played in Valley City on Friday, January 7th, 2022. The C Game scheduled with Lisbon for Friday, January 7th, 2022 will remain on Friday with a slight time change from 4:15 to 4:30pm:
Friday, January 7th, 2022 @ Valley City
Boys C Team will play at 4:30pm in the South Gym
7th Grade Boys will play at 4:30pm in the North Gym (If not enough officials, this game will be moved to 5:45pm).
8th Grade Boys will play in the North Gym following the 7th Grade Game.
The High School games with Red River scheduled for January 4th, 2022 and February 11th, 2022 have been changed to accommodate for the postponement of the January 4th, 2022 game. The following will be the new schedule:
February 5th, 2022 Girls @ Red River, V Only, 12:00 pm, Red River High School
February 11th, 2022 Girls @ Valley City, Girls/Boys Double Header, HAC Main Court
Boys JV – 4:15pm, Girls V – 5:45pm, Boys V – 7:30pm
February 19th, 2022 Boys @ Red River, JV/V Boys, 12:00/1:30pm, Red River High Schoo