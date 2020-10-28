The Valley City High School Music Boosters and VCHS Band recently held their annual golf tournament fundraiser. Funds raised for the band are used to purchase new or rebuilt used instruments to replace antiquated band instruments at the school.
The funds are also used to make needed repairs on school instruments. Funds are also used for scholarships to music camps for students and to supplement travel expenses and festival entry fees for the band.
