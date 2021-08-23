VCHS will be streaming our first official event tomorrow. The football game versus Fargo North will be streamed using our new PlaySight streaming service at 5:00pm. The game will be called by Paul McDonald. Below is a how-to sign up for a FREE PlaySight account. A video link is below if you want to watch the instructions.
Subscribing to the Hi-Liners PlaySight Channel
Go to: https://www.hiliners.org/
Click on the Live button towards the middle of the page. This button will bring you to one of our streaming channels.
Click on the Sign In/Sign Up bottom in the upper right corner.
Fill out the Sign Up information on the right side of the screen.
Fill out the information on the next screen (DOB, Gender, Select a sport).
Click Complete Registration.
Go to your email account that you used to register and Activate Your Account.
Now you have access to watch any of our live streams or any of our on-demand videos for free.
If you want to watch these steps on YouTube click here:
There is a PlaySight App in the app store for mobile devices. You can setup an account, view live streams, and on-demand videos all from your mobile device with the PlaySight app.