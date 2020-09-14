With Kindred school moving to a temporary virtual learning due to the number of students and teachers isolating or quarantining in their school right now, they have also suspended all activities for at least two weeks. This change effects our homecoming game.
The Valley City High School has decided to postpone homecoming week to October 12th-16th when we play Central Cass at home.
Alternative plans for a game are in the works for September 25th and will be updated on the activities calendar if/when that happens.
Thank you,
Mike Schultz
Hi-Liner Athletic Director
