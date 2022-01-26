HiLites Varsity - State Competition

The Valley City High School Hi-Lites varsity and junior varsity dance team competed at State recently placing:

Varsity placed:

3rd in Hip-Hop, 3rd in Kick,

3rd in Pom, 4th in Jazz

JV placed:

2nd in Hip-Hop, 2nd in Jazz,

3rd in Pom , 4th in Kick

