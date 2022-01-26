The Valley City High School Hi-Lites varsity and junior varsity dance team competed at State recently placing:
Varsity placed:
3rd in Hip-Hop, 3rd in Kick,
3rd in Pom, 4th in Jazz
JV placed:
2nd in Hip-Hop, 2nd in Jazz,
3rd in Pom , 4th in Kick
