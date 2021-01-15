Valley City wrestlers went to Lisbon for a non-conference dual and to get some good competition. Coach Hansen says the athletes had a good competition. Lisbon was formerly the #1 team in Class B before recently being knocked off by the South Border Mustangs.
They wrestled well, but Valley City Hi-Liners lost 21-39 to the Broncos. Some stand out performances were Koltyn Grebel defeating Kashdon Wadeson 10-3, Logan Novara defeating Blaze Reinke 7-3, and Ethan Miller defeating Carter Wallner 6-2.
Read the full story in your January 15th-17th Times-Record Weekend Edition. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or buy an electronic copy by clicking "subscribe" in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com homepage.