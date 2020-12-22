Valley City wrestled Grand Forks Central in the first competition of the season. The dual started at 106 and Koltyn Grebel started the Hi-Liners off with a fall in the first period. Koye Grebel and Tucker Johnson received forfeits at 113 and 120. Alex Rogelstad wrestled very well in one of his first matches on varsity getting the fall in the 3rd period and gave the Hi-Liners a 24-0 lead after the 126 lb weight class. At 132 Ethan Miller is picked up another fall in the 3rd period in dominating fashion. Isaiah Schuldheisz and Espen Kunze lost tough matches we were hoping to pick up victories in 3-0 and 5-4 respectively.
