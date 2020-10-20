It was Eagles versus Hi-Liners in the Hi-Liner Activity Center as the Valley City volleyball team faced the Fargo Davies. It was a rough game for the Hi-Liners, and after coming off of last week’s loss at home, the pressure was on.
Valley started with the serve, but Davies ended up scoring the first point of the game. The Hi-Liners played a strong first half of set one, but Davies managed to hold a solid score for a majority of the set.
Read the full story in your Tuesday, October 20th Times-Record. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or buy an electronic copy by clicking "subscribe" in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com homepage.