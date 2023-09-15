The new North Dakota Cross Country Coaches poll is out and Reagan Berg fell to number two in the poll. Jocelyn Schiller of Grand Forks Red River moved up from number two to number one in the this week’s poll.
Berg, a senior, has finished first in each of the four races that she has ran this fall.
Most recently, Berg was first in the Andrew Nelson Metro Classic Meet held at Trollwood BlueStem in Fargo. Berg’s time of 19:08.19 was a personal best and was 85 seconds faster than second place Brooklyn Herrick of Horace. Schiller competed at the MSU Moorhead Dragon Twilight Invitational. Her time of 19:07.40 was good enough for fifth place at the highly competitive meet. Her time was .79 faster than Berg’s.
This weekend, the Hi-Liners will be at the Anderson/Stavn Invite at McDowell Dam by Bismarck. This will be the second time this year that Berg and Schiller have run in the same race.