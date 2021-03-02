Valley City Hi-Liner Gymnasts were in Jamestown over the weekend to compete at the state meet. Last year they placed 3rd as a team, behind Dickinson and Jamestown. This year, they upped their game and took 2nd place behind Dickinson. With a score of 145.750, the Hi-Liners had their best team finish since 1982. Dickinson’s State Championship Title is their sixth-consecutive win, and their eighth in the last nine years.
In the individual competition, Dickinson’s Amy Fridley was the All-Around Champion, picking up where 2-year state champ Alyssa Fossum left off. For the Hi-Liners, Abbey Thornton grabbed 3rd place, with Jocey Kriewald close behind in 5th. It was a great wrap-up of the both challenging and rewarding 2020-21 season.
Read the full story in your Tuesday, March 2nd Times-Record. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or buy an electronic copy by clicking "subscribe" in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com homepage.