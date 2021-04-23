Valley City High School Boys Golf kicked off their 2021 season with a cold-weather Eastern Dakota conference meet in Moorhead.
Scores:
Derek Bear 88; Ethan Bear 105; Eric Ingstad 112; Jace Thompson 114; Jacob Meyer 124; Thomas Pfeifer 150
“I was very impressed with the Bear brothers,” Coach Trevar Hansen said, “and how they played, being we hadn’t had many practices and the conditions were tough.”
Derek Bear was tied for 24th place overall.
“It was great to start the season on time and be able to have a season,” Coach Hansen added.
