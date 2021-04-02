At this time one year ago, we were stuck at home, school out, and sports and activities cancelled for the rest of the season. Now, we are almost ready to go back to our normal lives. School is back in session and spring sports are starting their seasons. One of those sports is Boys’ Golf, and with the golf courses around Valley City finally opening up recently, the boys are gearing up for their 2021 season.
This year, the boys’ golf team has around twenty competitors. The team is coached by Trevar Hansen and Jim McDaniel. This year, the team’s main goal is to simply have a great season physically and mentally. The family dynamic of the team helps this, motivating competitors to do better and be better team players. With twenty boys all in one place, there is never a dull moment and the team has a lot of fun together on and off the course.
This year things will look a little different for the team, as all sports and activities have. Usually, the team would golf in groups of four, but this year, it’s looking like they will be splitting into smaller groups, for social distancing purposes. There will also be less spectators allowed, and smaller rosters are likely. Despite these changes, the boys on the team are still excited to be involved, especially since they didn’t get a season last year.
As of now, the first matchup is scheduled for April 20th at the Village Green Golf Course in Fargo. On the NDHSAA schedule, there are currently twelve matchups scheduled for Class A East Region teams throughout the continuation of the school year. This includes the EDC Regional Tournament at Grand Forks on June 1st and the State Tournament at Hawktree on June 8th and 9th.
