The Hi-Liner girls tennis team played their first match since May of 2019 and came out with a win at home versus Wahpeton late last week.
Results (VC always listed first):
VC 7
Wahp 2
Singles:
1. Breck Sufficool defeated Liz Comings 6-1, 4-6, 7-5
2. Olivia Ingstad lost to Liv Dodge 6-1, 6-2
3. Maisie Leick defeated Chloe Rubish 6-3, 6-2
4. Abby Martineck defeated Holly German 6-1, 6-0
5. Kailee Nielson defeated Kyree Lacina 6-3, 3-6, 10-4
6. Amber Knutson defeated Abby Boelke 6-1, 6-1
Doubles:
1. Sufficool/Ingstad lost to Comings/Dodge 6-3, 5-7, 6-3
2. Leick/Knutson defeated Lacina/German 6-7(3), 6-4, 6-4
3. Martineck/Lexia Nix defeated Rubish/Lillian Anderson 6-0, 6-3
Read the full story in your Tuesday, April 27th Times-Record. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or buy an electronic copy by clicking "subscribe" in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com homepage.