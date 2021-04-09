Coach Bakalar Comments: It turned out to be a perfect night for a meet. The temp was cool, but the wind died down and the meet went smoothly. We had a total of over 600 entries in the meet and a nice balance of class A and B schools. VC girls performed very well against the competition with 13 personal records being set and Greta Goven ran a great 3200m race that put her in the top 10 all time outdoor at 7th. Carly Goven and Hadley Thoreson both had an outstanding day with three personal records each. It’s really nice to have hosted a meet again in VC and we will switch roles on 4-8-21 when the boys compete and girls assist in running the meet.
