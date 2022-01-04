With the blizzard warning now in effect, the following games and matches have been postponed. Make-up dates and times are presently being worked out.
Wrestling @ Sheyenne today postponed
Girls Basketball vs Red River postponed
Boys Basketball @ Red River postponed
JH Boys Basketball vs Lisbon postponed
Practices for today must be completed by 5:15 PM with no students in the buildings after 5:15 PM.
Girls/Boys Basketball Practice Locations will be worked out by coaches.
JH Boys Basketball Practice today is CANCELED. There will be no JH Boys Basketball Practice today.
Look for make-up dates/times at the Valley City Rschool Team site:
