HiLinerLogo
With the blizzard warning now in effect, the following games and matches have been postponed. Make-up dates and times are presently being worked out. 
 
Wrestling @ Sheyenne today postponed
Girls Basketball vs Red River postponed
Boys Basketball @ Red River postponed
JH Boys Basketball vs Lisbon postponed
 
Practices for today must be completed by 5:15 PM with no students in the buildings after 5:15 PM. 
 
Girls/Boys Basketball Practice Locations will be worked out by coaches. 
 
JH Boys Basketball Practice today is CANCELED. There will be no JH Boys Basketball Practice today. 
 
Look for make-up dates/times at the Valley City Rschool Team site:
 

Recommended for you