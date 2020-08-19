Sports and COVID Graphic

On Monday, August 17th, Valley City Public Schools was informed that a grade 9-12 football player had tested positive for COVID-19. At that time, 9-12 football practice was shut down while the Department of Health investigated for close contacts. This process has been completed and all close contacts have been notified to quarantine for 14 days. Coaches have reorganized practices and will resume with non-quarantined players starting at 7:00 AM on Thursday, August 20th. Quarantined players will not have enough padded football practices to be eligible for the first game in Beulah on August 28th, therefore this game will be canceled. This game cancellation is due to COVID-19 and it will go down as a “no-contest” and not a forfeiture. The Hi-Liners will resume football games with the home opener on Friday, September 4th vs Bismarck St. Mary’s.

Recommended for you