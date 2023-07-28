With the first day of school 26 days away. Sorry kids, you have less than a month of summer left. That means that registration for fall activities is right around the corner. As a matter of fact, you have turned that corner and looking at it straight away.
Registration for fall activities is now open. You can get registered online at https://valleycity-ar.rschooltoday.com/. Payments can be made online or via check or cash to Denise in the VCHS south office or central administration office.
The deadlines are as follows: Football and cheer, Monday, July 31st. Practice for football start August 3rd, practice for cheer, August 14th. Girls golf, cross country, boys tennis and volleyball the deadlines are Friday, August 4th. Practice for golf begins on Monday, August 7th. Practices for cross country, boys tennis and volleyball begin on Monday, August 14th.
Physicals are good for one school year. It must be completed on or after April 15th to be valid for participation the following school year.
New this year will be the concussion protocol program.
According to Activities Director Rob Hunt, Sway Medical will be used in place of Impact Testing. This program will be used to evaluate student athletes who may have a concussion. The Times-Record asked Hunt why the change, he responds, “Most of the EDC, if not all, are switching to the Sway Testing Program.” Hunt continues, The Sway Program tests balance and cognitive abilities using a cell phone or iPad. (This gives) athletic trainers the ability to test athletes on the sideline with non bias results.”
In order to utilize this program, the Sway Medical app must be downloaded to the athlete’s phone. Hunt says, “We ask that all athletes have this app download over the next two weeks before their sport begins so that the athlete can perform a baseline concussion exam which is required before any sport participation.” The app is free and is available on all IOS and Android phones. Just go to the app store on the athlete’s phone and search “Sway Medical.”
If the athlete does not have a phone, they will need to take the test using another device.