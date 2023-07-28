HiLinerLogo

With the first day of school 26 days away. Sorry kids, you have less than a month of summer left. That means that registration for fall activities is right around the corner. As a matter of fact, you have turned that corner and looking at it straight away.

Registration for fall activities is now open. You can get registered online at https://valleycity-ar.rschooltoday.com/. Payments can be made online or via check or cash to Denise in the VCHS south office or central administration office.

