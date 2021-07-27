The Valley city High School Hi-Lites Dance Team has returned from the Wisconsin Dells, where they were attending UDA (Universal Dance Association) Camp. They worked hard to hone skills—both old and new—and enjoyed friendly competition with multiple high school teams. Their season began in a promising way, and their community can be proud of their performance and representation at camp.
