The Valley City High School Clay Target Team has wrapped up competition at the state skeet shoot in Horace, North Dakota. The skeet portion had 5 total teams competing at the state meet. VCHS placed 5th out of 5 teams, shooting a 353 out of 500 targets.
VCHS Individual Results (Skeet):
Mitchell Broadwell – 82 (Tie for 6th place, Varsity)
Evan Mielke – 78 (Tie for 9th place, Varsity)
Braeden Olauson – 70 (16th place, JV)
The skeet team had a great season, placing 1st in the conference out of 10 teams.
The trap portion of the state tournament was on Day 2 and Valley City placed 3rd out of 16 teams shooting 472 out of 500 targets. The score is based on the top 5 shooters on the team.
