Area youth will soon have the opportunity to learn more about the thrill of cheerleading stunts at a camp being organized at Valley City High School.
Hi-Liner Cheer Coach Tabatha Branam said Stunt Camp 2022 will be held on Saturday, Feb. 26 from 8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. and on Sunday, Feb. 27, from 12:30 – 3 p.m. The two-day camp, open to any students in grades four through eight, will feature a performance at 3 p.m. on the last day of the camp that is open to parents and friends.
“Our idea is that stunt is the best part of cheerleading,” Branam said. “The idea is that if we can get kids that are coming up into junior high or high school at the camp, they’ll be interested in joining cheer.”
