VCHS Cheerleaders will be offering area youth the opportunity to learn more about the thrill of cheerleading stunts at a stunt clinic to be held Thursday, June 30th.
The Hi-Liner Stunt Clinic is open to any students ages 5-18 and will be held on Hanna Field from 8 a.m.-12 noon. Students will be making bows, learning to cheer and do basic stunts throughout the clinic.
“Our idea is that stunt is the best part of cheerleading,” says Coach Branam. “The idea is to get the younger students interested in cheerleading so when they are able, they will join us in cheering on the Hi-Liner football and basketball teams.”
According to Branam, who participated in cheer in high school, stunting is one of the most difficult parts of cheer.
“The earlier you can start, the easier it is to pick up,” Branam said. “You have to trust your teammates when it comes to stunting.”
Cheer offers the participants much more than just an opportunity to support the school’s sports teams and spread school spirit.
Interested in learning more? Contact Tabatha Branam at 701-890-4465 or Coach Kaity Anderson at 423-582-1738 to learn more or to receive a registration form. The deadline for registration is Friday, June 24th. Registration cost is $20 per student.