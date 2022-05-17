By Coach Hansen
VCHS boys golf team played an invite hosted in Detroit Lakes and Detroit Country Club. We placed 12 out of 13 teams shooting a 402. The Hi-Liners were led by Eric Ingstad playing one of his best rounds of the year carding a 92, then Tucker Orner with a 102, Thomas Pfeifer with a 103, and Alex Rogelstad with a 105. The last two were Ethan Bear with a 106 and Owen Struble with a 126.
Teams:
GFRR – 310
Davies – 310
Detroit Lakes – 313
North – 315
Sheyenne – 320
Detroit Lakes – 321
Shanley – 330
GFC – 338
WF – 342
South – 359
Horace – 388
VC – 402
Wahpeton – 419
The second meet was a two day invitational meet at Edgewood GC in Fargo hosted by Fargo North. The Hi-Liners shot an 802 for the two day total. 387 on day 1 and 415 on day 2. Leading the team on day 1 was Ethan Bear shooting a 92 and closely behind him was Eric Ingstad carding a 94. Rounding out the scores were Alex Rogelstad with a 100, Thomas Pfeifer with a 101, Espen Kunze with a 108, and Tucker Orner with a 110.
The second day Eric Ingstad was at guard drill and couldn’t make the tournament, so Owen Stuble was our 6th. Leading the team on the 2nd day was Thomas Pfeifer carding a 90 (personal best), Alex Rogelstad with a 102, Ethan Bear with a 107, Owen Struble with a 107, Tucker Orner with a 116, and Espen Kunze with a 131.
The team placed 13th out of 15 teams in the two day event.
GFRR – 632
Sheyenne – 637
Davies – 642
North – 646
Roseau – 649
Moorhead – 650
Detroit Lakes – 662
Shanley – 663
WF – 675
GFC – 697
South – 719
North 2 – 726
VC – 802
Wahpeton – 840
Horace – Did not have enough scores on day 2 due to a player being disqualified
