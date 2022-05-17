Boys Golf - VCHS

By Coach Hansen

VCHS boys golf team played an invite hosted in Detroit Lakes and Detroit Country Club. We placed 12 out of 13 teams shooting a 402. The Hi-Liners were led by Eric Ingstad playing one of his best rounds of the year carding a 92, then Tucker Orner with a 102, Thomas Pfeifer with a 103, and Alex Rogelstad with a 105. The last two were Ethan Bear with a 106 and Owen Struble with a 126.

Teams:

GFRR – 310

Davies – 310

Detroit Lakes – 313

North – 315

Sheyenne – 320

Detroit Lakes – 321

Shanley – 330

GFC – 338

WF – 342

South – 359

Horace – 388

VC – 402

Wahpeton – 419

The second meet was a two day invitational meet at Edgewood GC in Fargo hosted by Fargo North. The Hi-Liners shot an 802 for the two day total. 387 on day 1 and 415 on day 2. Leading the team on day 1 was Ethan Bear shooting a 92 and closely behind him was Eric Ingstad carding a 94. Rounding out the scores were Alex Rogelstad with a 100, Thomas Pfeifer with a 101, Espen Kunze with a 108, and Tucker Orner with a 110.

The second day Eric Ingstad was at guard drill and couldn’t make the tournament, so Owen Stuble was our 6th. Leading the team on the 2nd day was Thomas Pfeifer carding a 90 (personal best), Alex Rogelstad with a 102, Ethan Bear with a 107, Owen Struble with a 107, Tucker Orner with a 116, and Espen Kunze with a 131.

The team placed 13th out of 15 teams in the two day event.

GFRR – 632

Sheyenne – 637

Davies – 642

North – 646

Roseau – 649

Moorhead – 650

Detroit Lakes – 662

Shanley – 663

WF – 675

GFC – 697

South – 719

North 2 – 726

VC – 802

Wahpeton – 840

Horace – Did not have enough scores on day 2 due to a player being disqualified

